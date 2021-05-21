American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is currently in a happy phase as her relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn is going strong even during the Coronavirus pandemic. Now it seems the couple is thinking about their future together. Scroll down to know more.

The celebrity couple were rumoured to have met at the 2016 Met Gala and officially started dating around October 2016. While they have not extensively spoken about their relationship, they have maintained a low-key relationship for four years now. They aren’t into Instagram PDA, unlike the new-age couples.

As per the Entertainment Tonight report, a source revealed that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are considering a future together and have even discussed it with each other. “They’ve discussed future plans and Taylor can see herself marrying Joe one day,” the source said.

Reportedly, the coronavirus pandemic has brought the loved-up couple even closer and that they have been laying low about their love life in order to protect the relationship. Taylor, who was recently awarded the Global Icon Award at the Brit Awards 2021, mentioned her boyfriend in her acceptance speech as she took his name alongside other family members.

Taylor Swift also briefly addressed her relationship in her Netflix documentary Miss Americana. The documentary also showed a video of Joe embracing her at the backstage of her Reputation tour. In the film, she also said, “[I] was falling in love with someone who had a really wonderfully normal, balanced, grounded life and we decided together that we wanted our relationship to be private.”

Later the American singer revealed that her song “Peace” from 2020 folklore was inspired by her relationship with Joe. Talking to Rolling Stone, she said, “I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real-life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids. Whether that’s deciding where to live, who to hang out with when to not take a picture—the idea of privacy feels so strange to try to explain, but it’s really just trying to find bits of normalcy. That’s what that song ‘Peace’ is talking about.”

