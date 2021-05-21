Apart from the snub, and the numerous projects he is speculated to be a part of, Henry Cavill is ruling the mainstream news for his decision to reprise Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes 2. While he is yet to hit the sets of the sequel to the successful show, the latest updates say that the actor is planning to stay there for 5 more films in the franchise. Well, that is the most exciting update of the day!

Enola Holmes is Netflix’s crown jewel that stars Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role, alongside Henry Cavill’s Sherlock Holmes. While the two have confirmed the sequel to the hit film, the reports had that it will have more of Cavill this time. Now if the little birdies are to be believed, the studio is impressed enough with the star that they might make him stay for 5 films in total.

If you are unaware by any chance, Enola Holmes is based on Nancy Springer’s novel. The series has six books in total and that means there are at least 6 films in the franchise. Now if the report in We Got This Covered is to be believed, the studio is signing Henry Cavill in a deal that will make him stay at Netflix for 5 films. There is no confirmation from either of the sides. Meanwhile, speculations about Cavill’s Sherlock from Enola Holmes also has that the studio will now explore the characters s*xuality in the film, and have him portray a bis*ual Sherlock.

Meanwhile, it was recently when Henry Cavill took to Instagram and spoke about the speculations about his personal and professional life. The actor wrote, “I couldn’t help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late. It’s becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed. There has been lots of, let’s call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships. Now, while I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are ‘speculating’, It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing.”

Henry Cavill added, “I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your ‘passion’ is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most. Even your most conservative of negative assumptions about both my personal and professional life just aren’t true. Let’s embrace this age of social enlightenment together, and move forward with positivity.”

