Friends have been an important part of every 90s kid. The show starring Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer amongst others is set for a reunion. But before that, a lot of memories are being relished. One would remember Paul Rudd being a part of the show, but do you know when Jennifer Aniston spoke of their romance? Read on for all the details.

As most know, Jennifer has been linked with several of her Friends’ co-stars. She was already married to Brad Pitt who made a cameo on the show. Post their divorce, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer were amongst others she was said to been romantically involved with.

Apart from the above, it was rumoured that Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd dated for a short while. But both remained tight-lipped on the topic. But there was one time when our Friends’ Rachel opened up on kissing Paul for years!

During an interview with GQ Magazine, Jennifer Aniston was asked if it was awkward to kiss Paul Rudd. To this, the beauty responded, “Nah. I’ve kissed him for years.” To this, Paul was quick to add, “We’ve made out for decades.” The statement was made in reference to their romantic movies in the past including Wanderlust and The Object Of My Affection.

Paul Rudd played the role of Mike Hanningan in Friends. He was the boyfriend of Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow).

Meanwhile, the Friends cast has been teasing fans with glimpses of their reunion special. Millions of fans across the world wept as Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry came together.

