FRIENDS is one of the most popular shows that have a fan base throughout the world. After HBO recently announced the reunion of the popular American sitcom, fans have been eagerly waiting for it. The six stars of the popular show now open up about the experience shooting for the reunion.

Advertisement

After getting delayed for almost a year, the former castmates — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer has finally filmed the reunion special, which fans have been waiting for with bated breath.

Advertisement

Now all the sextet talked about the experience of walking back onto Stage 24 at Warner Bros. studios during a conversation with People Magazine. Reportedly, all the FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer were taken aback by the site of meticulously recreated sets of a world they hadn’t visited in 17 years.

Everything from Joey and Chandler’s bachelor pad, Monica and Rachel’s apartment and their frequent hangout Central Perk from FRIENDS were well reserved for them. Even the thrift-store-find orange couch was there on the set untouched. Talking about it, Courteney Cox, who played the role of Monica Geller, said to the publication, “I was flooded with 10 years of irreplaceable memories.”

Matt LeBlanc, who played the role of Joey Tribbiani, said, “It’s funny when we do get together, it’s like no time has passed. We pick up right where we left off.” The cast even revealed their initial mutual thought coming back to the stage after years. Jennifer Aniston, said, “Oh God, how are we going to get through this alive, without just crying our faces off?”

Matt LeBlanc too chipped in and asked, “It was kind of melancholy, I guess. Right?” To which Lia Kudrow agreed and said, “Yeah, emotional.” It is also worth noting that the much-awaited FRIENDS reunion special will feature performing a table read of part of “The One with The Jellyfish” episode and a re-imagined version of the epic trivia game from season 4, where Joey and Chandler win Monica and Rachel’s apartment.

Even though the special is unscripted, every cast members have an idea as to what their characters would be doing today. Jennifer Aniston, who plays the role of Rachel Green, said, “I would like to have maybe started a clothing line of my own, and it’s sort of a small franchise, like a Nili Lotan. And I live in New York City on the Upper East Side.”

Courtney Cox, on the other hand, said, “I always just feel like Monica would be doing something competitively with other mothers and trying to outdo them. Whether it’s the bake sale at school or something. I mean, she’d be so annoying. She’d be at the head of the PTA or something.”

Lisa Kudrow claims that “Phoebe Buffay is living in Connecticut with Mike and their kids, and she’s in charge of the arts program for the school. And just … the advocate for her kids because they’re different like she was.” Mattew Perry said Chandler would be a wonderful father, “And a wonderful comedy writer.”

Matt LeBlanc said, “Joey would have opened a chain of sandwich shops and eaten all the sandwiches.” David Schwimmer said, “he (Ross) would’ve invested in Joey’s sandwich shop and lost a lot of his savings for his kids.” To which LeBlanc added, “Dinosaur-themed sandwich shop,” and even named the shop, “Bronto-burger.”

The reunion special will also feature special guests Reese Witherspoon, Lady Gaga, David Beckham and Justin Bieber. Watch the video below, where all six stars of the American sitcom FRIENDS share their experience.



Must Read: When The Bold Type Actress Katie Stevens Called The Crazy Orga*ms On TV Shows During One Night Stands ‘Unrealistic’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube