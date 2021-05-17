FRIENDS may have premiered in 1994, but it still has a huge loyal fan base. While we are excited to see Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer reprise their roles in the upcoming The Reunion, we take you back in time to when they were nervous about each other.

Shocked? Well, this is true. As per the cast’s confession post the premiere of the much-loved sitcom, some stars were nervous about working with Matt, aka Joey Tribbiani, even before meeting him. Read on to know the reason behind it and what Aniston, aka Rachael Green, has to say about their bond post working together.

After its premiere, the FRIENDS actors spoke about the show, the casting decisions, and more in conversation with People magazine. During this chat, David Schwimmer revealed Courteney Cox “was the one big name in the cast,” the group. While this is sweet news, what made our eyebrows rise was the fact that some cast members were reportedly nervous about Matt LeBlanc being cast in the show due to his background.

In the interview, writer Craig Tomashoff spoke about how Matt LeBlanc was perceived before he’d even met the cast of FRIENDS. He said that LeBlanc’s father was a mechanic, and his mother made circuit boards. He added that some cast members were also nervous about LeBlanc, as his résumé includes a stint looking studly as a Levi model.

Talking about being nervous of Matt LeBlanc before FRIENDS kicked off, Jennifer Aniston said, “I was scared of that type of guy,” who assumed he’d be macho. She further added, “He thinks it’s very funny now. And actually, he can sit down and comfort me just like Courteney (Cox) or Lisa (Kudrow) could.”

All’s well that ends well! Their rapport on the show would have had us fooled if the case members haven’t spoken about it themselves. Did you know this trivia about the hit HBO sitcom? Let us know in the comments. Also, share with us how excited are you about the FRIENDS Reunion.

