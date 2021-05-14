After waiting for so long and witnessing tons of speculations, Friends Reunion has finally got an official premiere date. While the original cast of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer will be making our moments special, a long list of celebrities has left us with excitement.

It was a few hours back, HBO Max shared an official date along with the teaser. While the teaser was enough to give us goosebumps, the guest list that was unveiled has just left us jaw dropped. Believe us, it’s going to be really huge.

As shared in the teaser, Friends Reunion will premiere on 27th May on HBO Max. It’s going to be a star-studded reunion with celebrities- David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon and others, gracing the show.

Watch the teaser below:

Also, check out who’ll be gracing Friends Reunion:

We're going to need a bigger couch. Catch these special guest appearances in the #FriendsReunion streaming May 27 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/1VVYCdtpqv — HBO Max (@hbomax) May 13, 2021

So, mark the date as the countdown has already begun!

Meanwhile, recently Courteney Cox graced The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she spoke about the reunion.

She said, “It was unbelievable. It was so emotional. It’s an unscripted reunion, but we got to be on stage 24 for the first time, all of us, in I forgot how many years. 15 years, 17 years?”

Courteney Cox also revealed that a lot of old Friends’ memories were brought up, but she has the ‘worst memory.’ She added, “But it was great, it was really fun. We had a lot of special surprises and it was fantastic, it really was.”

During the conversation, Courteney also shared her not-so-fond memories while filming the iconic opening mountain scene. Yes, the one where the entire cast is dancing in the fountain. “We were in that fountain for a long time. Someone thought that would be fun and let me tell you what happened: it’s not fun to be dancing in a fountain for hours and hours,” Courteney revealed.

