If there is one superhero that the world is emotionally connected to, it has to be Iron Man, aka Tony Stark. Robert Downey Jr, ever since he took over the mantle, has given the superhuman a humane side that has hit the right chords with the audience. But now, if the latest reports are to be believed, Marvel Gods are recasting the part, and it is shocking news but with a catch.

Advertisement

It was not an easy job sitting through the climax of Avengers: Endgame that took away the most loved mentor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Robert Downey Jr was aware of the rage his character has become and took home the most heftier paycheck for Infinity War and the Endgame saga. But while fans cannot see anyone else in the role, the latest updates say that the studio is now physically recasting the character. Below is all you need to know about the same.

Advertisement

If a report in We Got This Covered is to go by, Marvel Gods are on a hunt for a new Tony Stark but a younger version. We told you there is a catch. There is no clarity of what project the casting is being done for. Whether it’s a film or a series, but what the strong speculation is the fact that a young Tony Stark is being looked for to step into Robert Downey Jr’s shoes.

Now, if you know, the studio has earlier made Robert Downey Jr play a younger version of Tony Stark aka Iron Man in the universe for Captain America: Civil War. The actor with the help of prosthetics and makeup, was de-aged. With the studio looking to recast the role, we wonder how fans will react in the future.

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr has been speculated to come back as Tony Stark aka Iron Man time and again. The actor had declined any such rumours last year. Talking to Hindustan Times, he had said, “Playing Tony/Iron Man was hard and I dug deep. I had an incredible 10-year run that was creatively satisfying, I’ve done all I could with that character and can do other things now. Now, being middle-aged, you start looking at the back nine and realize this is all part of the journey, and things end. I am fortunate and eternally grateful to have wound up where I have.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Robert Pattinson Missed Going To University Because Of Harry Potter & The Reason Will Surprise You!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube