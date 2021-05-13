The internet is going crazy with the news of Ellen DeGeneres quitting her daytime Talk show ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ after 19 seasons. Fans are finding it quite difficult to digest the fact that they wouldn’t be able to watch the host entertaining them on their screens from now on. But the biggest question that arises now is that who would be replacing her? Guess Tiffany Haddish & Kelly Clarkson have a very high chance of doing so.

Advertisement

If you are an ardent follower of the talk show, then you would know that Tiffany was one of Ellen’s primary fill-in hosts during the 2020-2021 season. And it looks like she wowed the bosses at NBCUniversal with her hosting skills so much that she is at the top of the list to get a talk show when the 63-year-old departs at the end of 2022’s season.

Advertisement

According to reports in Hollywood Life, “Tiffany Haddish is a favourite; she has humour and empathy in spades,” an NBCUniversal source told the site. “She’s top of the list to get a daytime show – she’s a fresh voice. Ellen DeGeneres owns the rights to her show. So with her departure, a new host and a new format will need to be put together, as they can’t just slide in someone to Ellen and rebrand it with a new host’s name.”

Another name that has come up when we talk about replacing Ellen DeGeneres apart from Tiffany Haddish is that of Kelly Clarkson. There’s a fair chance that she could end up getting her daytime talk show bumped up into Ellen’s even more high profile 3 pm afternoon slot.

After Ellen faced the brunt of the controversy surrounding her talk show environment being toxic by current and former employees, Kelly’s ratings have been on fire. In January 2021, Clarkson’s ratings actually tied Ellen’s for the very first time, despite her earlier time slot.

Although our heartbreaks to bid Goodbye to Ellen DeGeneres and her show, we cannot wait to see who would be replacing her? What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Ellen DeGeneres Says Goodbye To Her Talk Show After 19 Seasons: “It’s Just Not A Challenge Anymore”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube