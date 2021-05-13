Actor Ehan Bhat, who made his debut in AR Rahman’s musical romance “99 Songs” in April, has been roped in for the web series “Broken But Beautiful 3”.

Advertisement

The series also features Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee. Ehan Bhat will be seen essaying the role of Ishaan Mathur, an eligible bachelor who runs a family business successfully.

Advertisement

“I felt privileged to work with Priyanka Ghose, my director, and friend who mentored me and brought the best out of me. While working on the story, I was so hooked on my character Ishaan that I felt I was living it. Ishan will bring an interesting twist in the lives of Rumi and Agastya, and I would be delighted to see the audiences hooked on to this series the same way,” Ehan Bhat says.

Broken But Beautiful 3 starring Ehan Bhat is about the broken love story of Agastya and Rumi. Agastya Rao, who is an aspiring director, falls in love with Rumi Desai, his muse. The series showcases the ups and downs of their relationship.

The show will stream on ALTBalaji on May 29. How excited are you about the show? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more of this and other updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: B Praak Says Growing Up Poor & Making Your Dreams Come True Is Priceless, As He Shares Glimpses Of His House Under Construction

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube