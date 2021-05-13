National Award-winning singer B Praak says his upcoming new house is his dream come true. B Praak took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to share photographs of the under-construction residence.

“When You Grow Up Poor And You Are Able To Make Your Dreams Come True Its Priceless… #TheBPraakResidence #GodIsSoKind,” he wrote with the pictures.

Friends, fans and well-wishers congratulated B Praak on his new home.

In another post on Wednesday evening, B Praak mentioned how much he is missing live performances which are now on a pause due to the ongoing pandemic.

The singer shared a throwback photo of his stage performance on Instagram and wrote: “I Really Can’t Wait To Make The Stage On Fire With My Melodies And We Will. Yeh Waqt Bhi Guzar He Jayega #PrayForAll #GodIsSoKind.”

On the work front, B Praak has composed music for the latest video song “Doob gaye”. The song has been sung by Guru Randhawa and the video features Guru alongside Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela.

