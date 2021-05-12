Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas recently set up a fundraiser, Give India, to help the country fight the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then several Bollywood stars have come out in support by lending whatever they possibly can from their end. Now, the latest celebrity to donate a substantial amount to it is Kartik Aaryan.

The second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has created havoc in the country. The Healthcare system is on the verge of collapse due to the scarcity of medical oxygen and hospital bed. In order to extend support to tackle the situation, Priyanka and Nick set up the fundraiser and urged people to donate whatever they can during the crisis.

Kartik Aaryan has now come forward to donate for Priyanka Chopra Jonas‘ fundraiser. The actor has donated a whopping amount of Rs Lakhs for her fund. As per the latest report, around 4.9 crores have been raised till now, and the amount will be directly used for health workers and other requirements.

This is not the first time that Kartik Aaryan had donated for the Coronavirus crisis. In an initiative by Bhumi Pednekar, the actor had donated twice helping save almost two lives. She thanked the actor on social media, saying, “We have reached our goal of 7 lakhs. Thank you @kartikaaryan for your generous contribution nd all our other donors :) 🤍”.

Determined to help, Kartik Aaryan replied saying, “Thank you @bhumipednekar Let’s help as many people as we can”.

Kartik Aaryan is amongst the most active celebrities to create awareness about the safety protocols of Covid-19. Through the lockdown, Kartik Aaryan has been constantly striving to spread information about the virus and create awareness. The actor even started his talk show ‘Koki Poochega’ last year to interact with covid warriors.

In the desperate times of the pandemic, people from all walks of life have united to help the nation rise against the virus. Bollywood celebrities have also been constantly striving to use their resources to create awareness and generate funds to help needy people.

