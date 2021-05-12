On the occasion of International Nurse Day today, Sanjay Dutt gave a shoutout to all the nurses, expressing heartfelt gratitude for their service especially during these difficult times.

Advertisement

The actor took to his official Instagram account and posted the short but sweet note on his story. Scroll down to see what he wrote.

Advertisement

The note penned by Sanjay Dutt on his social media account read, “In the past few days, I’ve come across news of nurses trying to uplift the spirit of their patients while they themselves are going through emotional & physical stress. My heartfelt gratitude to you all for everything that you’re doing for us 🙏🏻 #InternationalNurseDay”

The nurses are the frontline workers who are working day in and day out helping patients and the country fight this war against Covid and so Sanjay Dutt gave them a shoutout. On International Nurse Day, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha also took to her social media account and penned a moving note. She wrote, “Our nurses have bravely led the fight against Covid-19 from the front. Saluting your commitment, hardwork, efforts to save so many lives and improve recoveries in these trying circumstances. Your selfless service is forever unforgettable. Dil se thank you #InternationalNursesDay.”

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan Bags His First Film After The Exit From Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 & It’s An Epic Love Story!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube