Nushrratt Bharuccha pens down a heartfelt note for the nurses on the occasion of International Nurses Day, says 'Dil Se Thank you'!
To mark the occasion of International Nurses Day, Nushrratt Bharuccha penned down an emotional note to thank the nurses and the frontline workers for their hardwork during these times.

The actress took to her social media to salute the workers and express gratitude for their services. “Our nurses have bravely led the fight against Covid-19 from the front. Saluting your commitment, hardwork, efforts to save so many lives and improve recoveries in these trying circumstances. Your selfless service is forever unforgettable. Dil se thank you #InternationalNursesDay,” Nushrratt Bharuccha wrote.

During these times, the health line workers are putting in immense effort for to get the country back on track. Nushrratt Bharuccha took notice of it, and thanked them for their services.

On the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha’s performance in Ajeeb Daastaans, was highly appreciated and won millions of hearts. She has ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Chhorri’ and ‘Hurdang’ in the pipeline.

