Radhe reviews from UAE’s grand premiere are out! Finally, it’s the day which Salman Khan fans have been waiting for since the rumours of this film being Wanted 2 were floating around. From reprising his character name to actually mentioning ‘Wanted‘ in the title and retaining the ‘commitment’ dialogue, Salman has done everything to make this one as masaledaar as that film has been over the years.

Advertisement

As it was reported, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai witnessed a grand premiere in Dubai which ended moments ago. There have been various reactions from the show floating around on the internet.

Advertisement

A video in which the crowd is chanting ‘Radhe Radhe’ inside the cinema hall has been religiously shared among the bhai-fans. Let’s take a look at what the early reviews of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai are like.

A viewer termed the film as ‘entertaining, action-packed & usual Salman Khan film’, the tweet reads, “Just got done with the world premiere of #Radhe in #Dubai @ReelCinemas

Short review: Entertaining, action-packed, usual #SalmanKhan film. Nice to watch a movie in the cinema after ages & that too Bollywood! #RandeepHooda ❤️

#RadheOn13thMay #DishaPatani #JackieShroff #Bollywood”

A Salman fan posted a review from ‘an insider’, which we would suggest you take with a pinch of salt. It says, “Radhe Review: from an insider in Dubai premiere – Nikhila Garz. The movie is full paced with high octane scenes … Salman khan at its best… One big suspense in the second half … Movie time is just 1 hr and 45 minutes..Full review cumin soon…”

Radhe Review : from an insider in Dubai premiere -Nikhila Garz Movie is full paced with high octane scenes … Salman khan at its best.. One big suspense in the second half … Movie time is just 1 hr and 45 minutes..Full review cumin soon..#SalmanKhan #Radhe #RadheReview — Being SUMAN (@suman_being) May 12, 2021

A similar review also highlighted that there’s a particular ‘smoke’ fight scene between Salman Khan & Randeep Hooda. It reads, “Smoke fight scene between #Salman and #RandeepHooda is the main USP….. Brilliantly shot 👌👌👌Massacre !!”

Another review stated that it’s an out & out Salman Khan action film. It says, “#Radhe is an out & out @BeingSalmanKhan action entertainer that has a few seeti mar & paisa vasool moments @RandeepHooda is savage.”

Well, wait till noon to gauge how Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is by yourself. Salman Khan fans, this must give you a sweet reason to sleep today (we know you all are still up!).

Must Read: Radhe Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (UAE): Salman Khan Brings The Dead Back To Life & How!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube