The one reality show that fans keep waiting for after Bigg Boss is Khatron Ke Khiladi. As you all know, recently, all the KKK 11 contestants flew to Cape Town, where the stunt-based reality show will be shot. But before they get themselves to do dangerous stunts, the contestants have let themselves free and are enjoying the locales of the beautiful city like a tourist. Although each and every contestant is winning our hearts with their pictures on social media, these super hot pictures of Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill and Sana Makbul will surely race your hearts.

These three divas are making sure to grab all the attention even before the show begins, and we must admit, they will make any man go weak on their knees. Also, can someone just transport me to Cape Town too?

Just look at the diva slaying in this monokini like a queen! Nikki Tamboli looks stunning in this blue monokini which has some abstract scripts and lines printed on it. The monokini has an orange strap that compliments the blue. Nikki is flaunting her perfectly toned body and is letting her hot bod do the talking. Well, the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant is surely sending out good vibes with this stunning picture. Her pin-straight hair and pretty smile just add to the beauty of this picture.

Not only Nikki Tamboli, but her co-contestant in Aastha Gill is also slaying in a swimsuit, and we bet you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off her. Aastha sizzled in a blue bikini top and black bottom. In the first picture, she took a selfie with her face beaming with a smile in the frame. Subtle makeup and her hair curled acted like a cherry on the cake. We are sure Aastha ka buzz kisi ko jeene nahi dega, if you know what we mean!

Last but not least, we have the gorgeous Sana Makbul, who looked so vibrant, standing tall in her picture posing with her dimpled smile. She was seen wearing a white bikini top and a sarong wrapped around her waist while the blue sea doubled up as her background.

The best part is that Rubina Dilaik’s husband Abhinav Shukla was the photographer who clicked Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill and Sana. Well, we cannot wait for Khatron Ke Khiladi already, what about you? Also, whose bikini look did you like more?

