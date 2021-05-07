Ever since their exit from the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in the news. But their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey early this year is still the talk of town. During their chat with the talk show host, the couple spoke about facing racism, mistreatment and a lot more while residing with the family.

Now, in a recent conversation, royal scribe Ingrid Seward spoke about Harry and Meghan talking about the Royal Family during their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In her recent chat with Page Six, Ingrid Seward stated that Prince Harry knew exactly what he was doing when he and Meghan Markle gave the interview. She said, “He knew what he was doing. I can swear to you that, and he wanted to rock that boat. Quite why, I don’t understand, but he did want to. And then he did, and I don’t think he’s surprised by the repercussions or that he regrets it for a moment.”

While she says she knows Prince Harry’s intentions during the interview, Seward says she doesn’t understand why Harry and Meghan Markle decided to talk about it during the Winfrey interview. The author of ‘Prince Philip Revealed’ also questions why Markle chose this platform to claim that Buckingham Palace rebuffed her request for mental health help.

Ingrid Seward told the publication, “I find that so difficult to understand … what she was trying to tell us there. You don’t go to the HR department in the UK. You go and see a doctor, or you say to your husband, ‘Darling, I feel dreadful, I need you to find someone.’ Harry was in therapy himself, so he must have known people.”

Ingrid Seward, who is also the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, said she thinks Meghan Markle struggled as a royal because “she has always had a voice and I think she just didn’t understand that as a royal duchess, you can’t have a voice.” She added that Prince Harry might have forgotten to explain to her the things of being royal – “That it’s not about you, it’s about the monarchy — it’s not like being a celebrity.”

In the same conversation, the royal expert said the couple’s bombshell interview, wherein they accused the family of racism and mistreatment, has severely maimed the royal institution. She said, “Nobody attacks the royals. I’ve never heard of a member of the royal family criticizing them the way Harry or Meghan does.”

