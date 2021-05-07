Ellen DeGeneres is finally moving out of her tough phase amid the pandemic. The TV host was accused of ill behaviour with employees and many celebrity guests. If that wasn’t it, she even contracted the coronavirus. She’s currently staying with Friends actress Courteney Cox and the reason isn’t marital trouble with Portia de Rossi. Read on for all the details!

As most know, there’s a lot of noise being made about Courteney’s appearance at Ellen’s show recently. The actress spoke about the much-awaited Friends reunion special episode and how the filming went. But amongst it all, certain fans were quick to pick up on the news that DeGeneres was staying at Cox’s place.

But before speculations of her marital trouble with Portia de Rossi would rise, Ellen DeGeneres clarified it all. The host shared, “I should explain. I’m not having marital troubles. I’m not out of my house because I’m — I’m not living with Courteney Cox because I’m kicked out of my house. We sold our house here in Beverly Hills and I needed a place to stay. (Courteney was) kind enough to say, ‘Yes, stay at my house.”

During the conversation, Ellen DeGeneres even called Courteney Cox her landlord. To this, our Monica Geller responded, “I don’t consider me a landlord, I consider myself your roommate.”

“Yes, we’re roommates. We don’t see each other a lot, but we’re roommates,” added Ellen.

A lot of beans were also spilled during the conversation. Courteney Cox revealed emptying one side of the drawers of the bathroom to make space for Ellen. However, she called her a ‘terrible roommate when she later found out the host’s toothbrush on her side.

Ellen DeGeneres defended herself mentioning Portia de Rossi is to be blamed for it. “I only have one side and she happened to be there one night,” she concluded.

