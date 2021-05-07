After a lot of anticipation, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and the Friends cast finally shot the Friends reunion special. The cast members had time and again teased us with how it’s going to be like, what were they planning and way more. Looks like the episode has just been shot and Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller is revealing details. Scroll below for all the scoop!

Advertisement

It was back in last year that the Friends reunion episode was supposed to be shot. However, the coronavirus pandemic spoilt all the plans and the cast members were waiting for the right time. Now, with vaccination coming into place and the declining cases in the state, the cast finally decided to go for it!

Advertisement

Courteney Cox on her appearance at The Ellen DeGeneres Show opened up about the reunion. She said, “It was unbelievable. It was so emotional. It’s an unscripted reunion, but we got to be on stage 24 for the first time, all of us, in I forgot how many years. 15 years, 17 years?”

Courteney Cox also revealed that a lot of old Friends memories were brought up, but she has the ‘worst memory.’ She added, “But it was great, it was really fun. We had a lot of special surprises and it was fantastic, it really was.”

During the conversation, Courteney also shared her not-so-fond memories while filming the iconic opening mountain scene. Yes, the one where the entire cast is dancing in the fountain.

“We were in that fountain for a long time. Someone thought that would be fun and let me tell you what happened: it’s not fun to be dancing in a fountain for hours and hours,” Courteney Cox revealed.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on the Friends Reunion Special!

Must Read: Jamie Lee Curtis On Will Smith Flaunting His ‘Worst Shape’: “Acceptance Of The Way Things Are…”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube