If there’s one series that we have been waiting desperately for over a year now is Stranger Things Season 4. Netflix has released the second teaser of Season 4 and it’s better than what we expected. And guess what, along with Millie Bobby Brown who plays ‘Eleven’ on the show, Dr Martin Brenner is also back.

For those of you who don’t remember Martin, he’s the director of Hawkins National Laboratory and surrogate father of Eleven on the show.

In season one of Stranger Things, we all thought that Dr Martin Brenner died after a Demogorgon attacked him. But watching the latest teaser, one could guess that maybe he was alive and not dead after all. The teaser stars Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Eleven’ and her past story.

Netflix shared the teaser on YouTube with a caption that read, “Eleven, are you listening?”

Take a look at the teaser of Stranger Things Season 4 here:

If that doesn’t give you goosebumps, we don’t know what will!

The very first teaser that Netflix shared was ‘From Russia With Love’ and starred David Harbour aka Jim Hopper.

The latest teaser says ‘002/004’ that depicts two more teasers that are pending to be released before the makers release the final trailer.

Although Netflix has still not revealed the release date for Stranger Things 4 but going by the comments section on YouTube, fans have been guessing February 4, 2022.

The latest trailer is over a minute long and we are more than excited to see this.

Meanwhile, back in January this year, talking about the suspense around his character’s existence, Matthew Modine who plays Dr Brenner told NME, “I love that the fans are trying to figure out where Dr Brenner is because we’re all wondering, you know, is he in the Upside Down? Did the Demogorgon drag him away? Is he going to re-emerge?”

“And the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, have said that unless you see a body, the character’s not dead. And obviously, we never saw Dr Brenner’s body,” he added.

What are your thoughts on the latest teaser of Stranger Things Season 4? Tell us in the comments below.

