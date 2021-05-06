Billie Eilish has achievements at such a young age that people don’t get in one lifetime. And honestly, the Bad Guy singer deserves this and a lot more. The insanely talented young singer once commented on the authenticity of her music and drew comparisons between her music and the tunes other artists put out and this didn’t go well with the netizens.

Advertisement

It was last year when the 18-year-old singer spoke about her music and it stirred a debate on the internet.

Advertisement

In an interview with Vogue, Billie Eilish said, “Just because the story isn’t real doesn’t mean it can’t be important. There’s a difference between lying in a song and writing a story.”

The Bad Guy singer continued and said, “There are tons of songs where people are just lying. There’s a lot of that in rap right now, from people that I know who rap. It’s like, ‘I got my AK-47, and I’m f*ckin’,’ and I’m like, what? You don’t have a gun. ‘And all my b*tches…’ I’m like, which b*tches? That’s posturing, and that’s not what I’m doing.”

Well, Billie Eilish’s comments on questioning the authenticity of other rappers didn’t go well with the netizens and one critic commented, “Billie Eilish is a cornball for targeting rap as a genre of lying as if that isn’t applicable to pop or alt-rock or country. People ALWAYS do this to rap music, single it out as the main genre with any given issue they have. Ridiculous.”

Popular artist and activist Ferrari Sheppard also reacted to her comments and said, “Billie Eilish will win even harder now that she’s taken a colonial approach to hip hop. Would you prefer rap stories be 100% nonfiction so we can produce more dead or incarcerated rap stars? Stfu and stay in your lane.”

On the other hand, it’s not like Billie didn’t respect the work of other rappers in the industry. She doesn’t shy away from mentioning her music inspirations time and again. Back in 2019, in an interview with XXL, the 18-year-old revealed that she was just 11 when she was introduced to hip-hop and it was actually Childish Gambino’s debut album, Camp.

“I remember sitting on the corner of my bed and “Heartbeat” came on and I was like, ‘Whoa,’” she recalled. “I sat there in awe and I just felt like I had been completely missing a world, you know? I really was like, ‘Oh, sh*t. This is what I’ve been missing. This is what I like,’” Billie Eilish said.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read:House Of The Dragon: Makers Reveal First Look Of Matt Smith & Olivia Cooke For The Game Of Thrones Prequel, Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube