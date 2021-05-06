Watching Zack Snyder’s Cut Of Justice League come alive in front of us and getting a thunderous release is nothing less than a big historic moment. Ever since the cut released, fans across the globe have been wanting Snyder to come back to the DCEU and let his SnyderVerse breathe more. But seems like the studio is not keen on it.

Advertisement

This is not us speculating, but Zack Snyder has now himself revealed that the studio doesn’t want him. For the unversed, ever since Justice League has released on HBO Max on March 18 this year, the buzz around it has not subsided even an inch. Fans across have been demanding more of it. Not just that, the rumours about Justice League 2 were also all around for the longest time. But here is a heartbreaking update. Below is all you need to know about the same and also what Zack Snyder has to say.

Advertisement

For the inversed, Zack Snyder is very active on Vero and used it to communicate with his fans quite often. If you are aware, the filmmaker, during the promotional period of the Justice League, has used the app to give many updates about the film and some hot gossip too. This time around he used the same place to reveal how Warner Bros doesn’t want to work with him anymore.

It was when a fan was expressing his anger with Warner Bros, and said, “Thank you, Sir, for everything. WB does not deserve you.” It was in his reply to the fan, Zack Snyder broke million hearts. He wrote, “Nor want me.” Well, this is pretty clear now that Snyder is not coming back to DCEU anytime soon, at least until the differences are sorted out.

Meanwhile, the grapevine recently had that the Marvel gods are now eying Zack Snyder to director one of the MCU flicks. It does not come in as a shock, since Marvel Cinematic Universe is ever-expanding and phase 4 is illustrious enough to accommodate Snyder. Remember, it has Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao too now

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information!

Must Read: When Selena Gomez & Miley Cyrus Were Reported To Be Pregnant By The ‘Same Man’ & Wrecking Ball Singer Replied, “We Mean Justin Bieber”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube