Justin Bieber has created a lot of noise over his relationships time and again. The Yummy singer is now happily married to Victoria’s Secret model, Hailey Bieber. But in the past, he’s been with Selena Gomez, Miranda Kerr, Kendall Jenner and many others as per rumours. But do you know when he was reported to have gotten Miley Cyrus pregnant as well? Read on for all the details!

As we know, Justin and Selena shared a troubled relationship. The couple began dating in 2011 and their romance continued in bits and pieces till 2018. They had both struggled a lot, cried in public and did everything possible to make the relationship work. But unfortunately, not everything is meant to be.

Back in 2015, there was a bizarre report that Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus are pregnant by the same man. The reports hinted at Justin Bieber. Not just that, it even claimed that there was a cold war between both the Disney stars and Sel was reportedly on her estranged boyfriend’s side.

A source close to Life & Style had claimed, “She (Miley Cyrus) told Justin she thought she could be pregnant and he freaked out, telling her there was no way he could have a child. It would ruin their careers.”

Just not that, regarding Selena Gomez, the source added, “She flipped out. She put all the blame on Miley, believing she seduced him just to get pregnant with his child.”

The headline of the report read, “Miley & Selena pregnant by the same man.”

But we know, Miley is known to be her kick*ss self. The Wrecking Ball singer mocked the news by sharing it on Instagram and writing, “and by that we mean @justinbieber”

Meanwhile, Justin Biber and Selena Gomez chose to ignore the news like it never existed.

