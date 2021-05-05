The Rob Savage-directed horror flick “Host” is all set to release on OTT on May 7. The found-footage horror film was shot completely during lockdown last year. The English language film will release in India across four languages, including a subsequent release later in May in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After its success in the US, Savage’s film caught the attention of Blumhouse, the production company behind the likes of “Paranormal Activity”, “Happy Death Day”, and “The Purge”. Last year, the filmmaker went on to sign a three-picture deal.

“Host is a well-crafted, anxiety-inducing thrill-ride from start to finish with an electrifying dose of horror,” said Avinaash Jumani, CEO of PictureWorks, which will release the film on Amazon Prime Video in India.

Must Read: Tiffany Haddish Is Taking Parenting Classes To Adopt A Child!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube