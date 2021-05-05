Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s legal drama is getting uglier with each passing month. We are sure that it must be too emotionally taxing on both of them. Recently we told you how Pitt was shattered after the Maleficent actress accused him of domestic violence. Now according to the latest reports, Angie has opened up about feeling broken.

Angelina has confessed that she struggles to hold herself together in a candid interview while promoting her new film ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’. Keep reading further to know more about her feelings.

While talking about her character in her upcoming movie to Daily Mail, Angelina Jolie revealed that she relates to her character due to the sense of loss and determination she found in a smokejumper, Hannah Faber.

Angelina Jolie said, “I felt a little beaten up in my own life, as we all do at times, and I felt like I wasn’t holding myself together, and I felt a little broken.”

Although Angie did not clearly talk about the struggle, everyone knows the biggest struggle in her life right now. She has been in a lengthy custody battle with ex-husband Brad since 2016, following their split after more than a decade together and over two years of marriage.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were legally divorced in 2019, but nothing seems to be amicable since then. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor has been fighting for a 50/50 custody battle for five years. But, Angie wants full physical custody.

Talking about her character, further, Angelina said, ” I felt a little broken and the idea of just getting through the fire – just getting through the damn fire… Whatever it takes, with everything coming at you, get through it, so when you feel that way as a person, and you have the great opportunity to have a piece of art that you can manifest that experience and that growth through a character…”

Well, we can only hope that the legal battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt comes to an end soon.

