Appreciations galore for Amazon Prime Video’s recent release Without Remorse that has wooed the audiences with its impressive storyline, impactful performances, and high-octane action.

After watching the film, critics have praised several key aspects— particularly, the prison sequence catches limelight for its intense action. They have praised the director’s work and reviews say how Stefano Sollima is ‘the master of building tension at the right moments’. Being commended as ‘a dynamic film since the start’, critics also believe the ‘gritty camerawork’ and ‘sharp editing’ pitch in to make Without Remorse a masterpiece!

Critics comments on Without Remorse read, ‘Action scenes hold the narrative, are superlative, precise and technically flawless’.

Additionally, there are celeb and audience reactions that makes Without Remorse a must watch! Let’s have a look at some of the celeb reactions:

Internet fame, Ashish Chanchlani took to his social media to share, “I honestly loooved Tom Clancy’s # Without Remorse. The pacing of those action scenes were amazing! Alsoto top it my fav @michaelb4jordan gives another superb performance. Must watch for action lovers and Tom clancy’s fans.”

Sidharth Shukla shared,” Just watched Tom Clancy’s #WithoutRemorse and I found the action and the plot quite gripping. For all of you who enjoy action films, dekh lo!”

Some audience reactions are-

“# Without Remorse Is one of the best action movies I have seen this year!

#GreatMovie #WithoutRemorse”

“Remarkable time at the virtual premiere of @PrimeVideo’s #WithoutRemorse starring consummate actor, @MichaelBJordan 😆 What an incredibly captivating & action-packed film. The virtual after-party was so EPIC. Be sure to watch @WithoutRemorse out now on Amazon Prime Video! 🎉 “

” @michaelb4jordan really did that in @WithoutRemorse , one of the best movies I’ve watched in years”

Without Remorse is not just any action-film but it is an emotional journey of the character. The famed author, Tom Clancy published the book in 1993 with the same title, Amazon Prime Video also has earlier presented ‘Jack Ryan’ — also adapted from the author’s work earlier.

Without Remorse is now available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Stefano Sollima, the film sees Michael B Jordan’s return as Agent Kelly, others in the cast include Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith and Guy Pearce.

