Millie Bobby Brown has been a part of some excellent projects in Hollywood. She rose to fame with her portrayal as Eleven in Stranger Things. The Netflix show opened a million doors for her, such that the beauty is amongst the highest-earning teenagers today. She was last seen in Godzilla vs Kong and many have been wondering which side is she on! Well, we’ve got you details.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Godzilla Vs Kong turned out to be a massive ray of hope amidst the crisis situation at the theatres. As the COVID cases were declining in December, filmmakers were doing their best to bring back the audience at the ticket windows. While Wonder Woman 1984 did well, it was the Adam Wingard directorial that surprised the masses.

Advertisement

The fourth film of the Legendary’s MonsterVerse is the highest-grossing film of 2021. Godzilla vs Kong earned a massive $415.6 million worldwide. But one question that constantly remains is whether one is a Godzilla or a Kong fan! Millie Bobby Brown answered that question and the response is sure to impress you!

Well, don’t get mad Kong fans because Millie Bobby Brown chose Godzilla. Revealing her reason in a conversation with Toronto Sun, the actress said, “I’m rooting for Godzilla because he was the first guy that hired me for a movie, so I got to be grateful for that.”

We’re totally swooned by Millie’s smart response! Now we know how’s she enjoying such huge things in life!

Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown previously opened up about working with Adam Wingard. She told IANS, “I loved working with Adam. He’s a pure Godzilla fan, and when you work with someone who is the biggest fanboy of an iconic movie or series, you can’t help but have the ultimate respect for them. It’s fantastic to work with someone who is so dedicated, motivated and appreciative of the chance to work on a property they’ve been studying their whole life.”

Must Read: Andrew Garfield Denies Being A Part Of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Breaks Hearts: “I Am Not The Werewolf, I Promise You Guys”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube