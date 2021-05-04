Get ready to set out on this crazy romantic journey of Emily In Paris yet again. Yes! We know that after the first season, most of you must be eagerly waiting for its renewal. And guess what guys? The team is back to keep us all on the edge of our seats.

Netflix posted a small video on their Instagram handle, which kinda teased all the fans of its renewal. We saw almost all the characters from season 1 in this video, and it has for sure raised the expectation bar. Keep scrolling further to have a look at it.

According to reports in Deadline, Emily is heading back to Paris and St Tropez and other locations across France after Emily In Paris started production on season two. This comes as Netflix revealed that the Lily Collins-fronted comedy was the streamer’s most popular comedy series of 2020. 58M households watched the show in the first 28 days after its October 2 launch.

Have a look at the video Netflix posted on their Instagram handle, which announces the arrival of Emily In Paris season 2.

The video has all the show’s happy faces, including Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat and others screaming that the show is back. We know that you all want to know what lies ahead in store for Emily and how far will her relationship with Gabriel proceed?

The show, which was originally set up at Paramount Network before moving to Netflix, was renewed in November. Emily In Paris stars Collins as Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping its social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends and navigating new romances.

