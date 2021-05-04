Ben Affleck has found himself back in the headlines not for him reprising Batman in The Flash or any other film, but reuniting his ex-lover Jennifer Lopez. It was him paying a visit to the actor-singer after her recent break up that made news too. But what is making news now is a woman who allegedly says she rejected him on a celebrity dating app, and he replied.

Indeed, we are shocked too. If you are unaware, It was recently when the paparazzi spotted Ben Affleck visiting Jennifer Lopez. Lopez has recently broken up with Alex Rodriguez, as they confirmed the same. Now a woman named Nivine Jay has claimed once matching with Ben but later rejecting him. Below is all you need to know about the same and also what Affleck allegedly did later.

As per E!, Nivine Jay in a video that she released yesterday evening, said that she is thinking of the times she matched with Ben on Raya and thought it was fake so she unmatched him and turns out he sent her a video. Her video was supported by the song Waking Up in the Morning by Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gia Giudice over the clip.

Nivine Jay said, “Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on instagram,” she wrote, along with four skull emojis. As per the video, Ben Affleck sent Nivine a video in a red T-shirt with messy hair, as he told her, “Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me!” He concluded with a subtle smirk.

Now no one knows if that’s true, but isn’t this an exciting reason to install Raya? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

