One may not be familiar with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but one has to know Black Panther. All thanks to the revolution that it brought to the superhero world and also Chadwick Boseman’s mass popularity. The studio, in their latest reveal, has given out the new title of the sequel, and it is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

We know you skipped a beat too! The words Wakanda Forever are now unanimous with Chadwick Boseman’s legacy, and that very much has left his fan teary-eyed. The makers, in a way, have paid their tribute to the late actor who laid the foundation stone for the franchise that gave the world their first black superhero. Below is what fans are saying about the new title of the film. Read on to know everything about the same.

For the unversed, Marvel studios yesterday released a video tribute to the cinema. In the video that reminisced the past three phases of the universe, it also gave a glimpse into the future Phase 4 and has sneak peeks into Black Widow, Eternals and release dates of various projects. With that came the title of Black Panther 2 with a subtitled Wakanda Forever.

Reacting to the titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a Twitter user wrote, “I really thought my interest in the MCU was going to dip after Shang-Chi but seeing as I almost cried seeing the title for Black Panther 2 I’m going to go ahead and say that one.”

Another wrote, “I got a bit choked up at the title reveal for Black Panther 2. Maybe it’s lame or passé to openly admit that, but thinking about the loss of Chadwick Boseman still hurts. He had so (so) much left to give us, and this film will forever be marked by his absence. Wakanda Forever.”

“Gave me chills. Man am I looking forward to being able to go to the movies again. Which #MarvelStudios #Phase4 movie are you most looking forward to? I’ve been stoked for Spider-Man: No Way Home…but Black Panther 2 has a title now, which means we can officially get PSYCHED,” wrote another.

