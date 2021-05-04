While it seemed to be a dull Monday, Marvel Cinematic Universe gods decided to make it the most exciting as they celebrated the movies, with a clip that induced intrigue and goosebumps. While we were reminiscing with the past moments from the universe, were we treated with the first look of Eternals? Hell yeah! Angelina Jolie has officially entered the MCU, you guys.

Advertisement

Ever since Marvel heads revealed the line up for phase 4, one project that has caught the frenzy is Eternals. And why won’t it? Have you ever seen the cast line up? Well not just Angelina Jolie, the project stars Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Don Lee and Lia McHugh. Meanwhile, as we gear up for the show and Phase 4, the studio has decided to treat us with Jolie’s first look below is all you need to know about the same.

The video that hit shores, takes us on a throwback journey through the three phases of Marvel. We meet the saviours of Earth on their assemble moment from Avengers: Endgame. A sneak peek into Black Widow’s world brings us to the future and Angelina Jolie’s Thena from Eternals decides to introduce herself.

Advertisement

In the first look, various characters are in a different location, showcasing the widespread geography of Eternals. We meet Thena aka Jolie as she wields a sword with fiery eyes. “When you love something, you fight for it,” says Sersi Gemma Chan in a voice-over. Salma Hayek also makes a beautiful appearance as she rides a horse. Kumail Nanjiani and others also give a glimpse. The project for the unversed is being directed by Oscar Award-winning Nomadland fame director Chloé Zhao.

Describing the Angelina Jolie starrer, Marvel wrote, “Eternals features an exciting new team of Super-Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient beings who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.”

The phase 4 video showcases the release dates of the projects in the kitty. They are as follows, Black Widow (July 2021), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (September 2021), Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 2021), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 2022), Thor: Love and Thunder (May 2022), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (July 2022), The Marvels (November 2022), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 2023) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 (May 2023).

How excited are you about this? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Dexter Holland Feels This Is The Right Time To Release The Offspring’s Album, Says “There’s A Lot Of Crazy Politics Going On”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube