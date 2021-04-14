There is no way that the world will ever forget the legacy that late Chadwick Boseman kick-started with Black Panther. The actor left for his heavenly abode last year, and all of us are still completely not in terms with the void he has left with his passing away. Amid all of this, one thing that has been a part of multiple questions is the sequel to Marvel’s Wakanda empire’s saga.

Advertisement

There have been multiple speculations, but one confirmed news that the studio will not recast King T’Challa, and Chadwick will always be immortal with it. The news was confirmed by Marvel Boss Kevin Feige, who was emotional announcing the same. Fans back then rejoiced the news and respected the studio’s decision. But turns out there are a few who believe the opposite and want to studio to actually recast T’Challa. Below is all you need to know about the same.

Advertisement

Fans of Black Panther who are awaiting the sequel now, have filed a petition on Change.org now. The petition says that the studio should recast Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa. It says that the late actor has left a legacy by being the first mainstream black superhero, and someone should take it ahead. It says that there is a lot about T’Challa that is still unexplored and deserves to be told. As per We Got This Covered, the petition at that moment had some 2100 signatures, and the count was fast increasing.

An excerpt from the petition read, “As the first Black superhero in mainstream comics and the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), T’Challa is literally Black history. He was created in 1966, during the Civil Rights era, to be the embodiment of positive Black representation. Chadwick Boseman’s character was also instrumental in uplifting Black female characters such as Storm, the Dora Milaje, and his own sister Shuri.”

“There is no more positive form of representation in Black culture than strong Black men and women supporting one another. T’Challa’s character was only scratching the surface with his story in the MCU, and there is so much more left to tell.”

Black Panther 2 goes on floors this summer and will hit the big screens on July 2022.

Must Read: Godzilla vs Kong Surpasses Tenet Box Office Collections Like A Cakewalk!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube