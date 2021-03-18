Nothing can take away the fact that Chris Evans has tagged Captain America for life, and will be the original no matter how many actors reprise it. If you have been following the news around the actor, you must be knowing how much a buzz it is around the speculations that the actor is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play Steve Rogers.

While the rumour mill keeps churning faster, Marvel head Kevin Feige seems to have decided to put the rumours to rest. The boss has now opened up if Chris Evans is really stepping in the universe to play Captain America again. There is no silver lining to his words this time around, but there is hope because he continues to keep his never say never stance constant. Below is all you need to know about the same and what Kevin exactly has to say.

Ones that were away from the grapevine. In January it was speculated that Chris Evans is taking back the mantle and returning as Captain America. Not to forget, most recently it was updated that he will appear as Captain America but at the capacity Tony Stark came back. He will be a mentor to Falcon, to whom he passed the mantle. While the speculated and rumoured update on this keep flowing, Chris himself had denied them.

Now Marvel boss Kevin Feige is talking about the same to EW. The head talking about Chris Evans’ comebacks said, “I rarely answer no to anything anymore because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumour, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself.”

Meanwhile, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan also had a lot to talk about Chris’ return as Cap. He said, “Anything is possible, right?” he says. “I saw he tweeted something about it. So, I don’t know. I feel like usually he knows what to say in those things, so I didn’t know what to make of it. And I truly don’t have any intel on that. I feel like you can’t ever think of the words ‘Captain America’ without thinking about Chris Evans. He’s done such an amazing job with it, and I feel like he’s always going to have this presence. And he has a presence in our show.”

