Matthew McConaughey is going to share “who I am, what I believe in and what I’m doing” on his newly-launched YouTube channel.

The Dazed and Confused star announced on Twitter that he’s joined the video-sharing platform, and explained in a video: “McConaughey here, and I want to welcome you to my YouTube channel.

“It’s a destination where I’m going to share who I am, who I’m not, what I believe in, what I don’t, what I’m doing, what I’m not doing, along with some approaches to life that I’ve found useful and constructive along the way.”

Urging fans to “subscribe, turn notifications on, and giddy up”, Matthew Mcconaughey added that he’s planning to share “prescriptions in the art of living that have helped me navigate this rodeo we all live in and even a bunch of bumper stickers that I have seen, heard, gathered and stolen along the way over my last 51 years here”.

Concluding, Matthew Mcconaughey smiled: “With some raps and rhymes that can help you get back on time, put a little reason to your rhyme. Some food for thought, with a sip of wine.

“Bring your funny bone, don’t be afraid to bend a knee and join me in the chase to be more me, with your chase to be more you! What else are we really here to do?”

Despite only launching this week, Matthew McConaughey's page already had 225,000 subscribers as WENN went to press.

