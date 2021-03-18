Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s courtroom drama seems to be getting messier day by day. If the custody battle wasn’t enough, then now the actress has accused her ex-husband of domestic violence. This news definitely comes as a blow to all their fans, and the internet has been buzzing with shock.

Advertisement

The court documents were filed on March 12 by Angie and her team. The Maleficent actress claims that she has proof and authority to support her allegations of domestic violence against Brad.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been embroiled in a divorce battle since their split in September 2016. If reports in Hollywood Now are to be believed, then the actress plans to use these allegations in their divorce trial.

A source close to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt informed the portal, “This deliberate leak of this information is to no one’s benefit and is simply the continuation of an ongoing relentless effort to target and tarnish Brad. Over the past four and a half years since the divorce filing, there has been a never-ending series of allegations that seem to be solely to elevate one side by taking down the other. Hopefully, some sanity will prevail in the future.”

Angelina also appears to be bringing the former couple’s five minor children into the court battle, as another document says that she as “proof and authority in support thereof RE: testimony of minor children” on Angie’s behalf, referring to Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, twins Knox and Vivienne.

Brad Pitt was once investigated for child abuse involving an incident with his and Angelina Jolie’s then 15-year-old son Maddox. Although the details of the incident were never publicised, the actor was cleared by both the Department of Child and Family Services and the FBI in Nov. 2016.

Despite being cleared, though, Brad was still only allowed visits with his kids that a court-appointed psychologist approved. In June 2018, The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor was given increased custody which meant he could spend more time with his kids.

The case was supposed to go to trial in Nov. 2018, but Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were able to come to a temporary agreement to avoid battling out in court. In Oct. 2020, the actor got full 50/50 custody of his kids. But things got put on hold when on October 9, after the Maleficent actor’s attorney Priya Sopori filed a “Notice of Withdrawal of Attorney of Record” with the Los Angeles Superior Court.

After the latest claim of Angie, one thing is clear that these two are far from coming to a permanent conclusion. What do you have to say about this? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Michaela Coel’s ‘I May Destroy You’ Leads At The Britain’s Royal Television Awards

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube