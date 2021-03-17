Often talk show host can be either insensitive or was simply out of line when they sit down for a chat with a celebrity. Robert Downey Jr also had to experience something similar when he appeared for an interview to promote his 2015 film Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Advertisement

Robert, who plays the role of Iron Man/Tony Stark in the film, took an unpleasant turn during the British leg of the publicity tour for the film. At that time, the actor walked out of an interview with Channel-4’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy, when asked about his controversial past.

Advertisement

During the interview, Guru-Murthy asked Downey, “The reason I’m asking you about your past is you’ve talked in other interviews about your relationship with your father and the role in all of that of the dark periods you went through, taking drugs and drinking and all of that. I just wondered whether you think you’re free of all of that or whether that’s something…”

Robert Downey Jr immediately cut him off and said, “What are we doing? Are we promoting a movie?” and walked out of the interview. Watch it below:

Iron Man star later appeared on Howard Stern’s radio show where he opened up walking out of the Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s interview. He revealed that he has no regrets about walking out of the interview. Robert said, “I just wish I’d left sooner. What I have to do in the future is … give myself permission to say, ‘That is more than likely a syphilitic parasite, and I need to distance myself from this clown.’ Otherwise, I’m probably going to put hands on somebody, and then there’s a real story.”

Robert Downey Jr further said, “I’m one of those guys who is assuming the social decorum is in play and that we’re promoting a superhero movie, a lot of kids are going to see it. This has nothing to do with your creepy, dark agenda that I’m feeling, like, all of a sudden ashamed and obligated to accommodate your weirdo sh*t.”

On the other hand, the British journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy defended himself by writing to The Guardian. He wrote, “When Robert Downey Jr.’s PR man rang up asking what we wanted to talk about, we said we had no particular agenda but would ask about the new Avengers superhero movie and his recovery from jail and drug abuse to Hollywood stardom.”

Must Read: Nick Jonas Dreams To Play Bruce Springsteen In A Movie: “Could Only Hope To Have A Career As Lengthy As His”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube