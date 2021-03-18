Lawmakers in Britain will consider Johnny Depp’s effort to overturn a libel case ruling at the Court of Appeal on Thursday (18Mar21).

Advertisement

The actor is seeking permission to appeal a 2020 verdict after he failed in his bid to win compensation from publishers of The Sun newspaper, following a 2018 article, in which he was described as a “wife-beater”. This article was regarding his estranged relationship with Aquaman actress Amber Heard.

Advertisement

Following a three-week trial in London last summer, which featured testimony from Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, High Court judge Mr. Justice Nicol ruled the Pirates of the Caribbean star assaulted the actress on several occasions and put her in “fear for her life”.

Judge Mr. Justice Nicol also declared The Sun’s article about Johnny Depp was “substantially true”.

The actor immediately challenged that ruling, insisting he did not receive a fair trial, and his application for permission to appeal against it will be heard at the Royal Courts of Justice on Thursday, when new evidence, not presented at trial, will also be examined. It is not clear if Depp or Amber Heard will be in attendance.

The original ruling cost Johnny Depp his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the third Fantastic Beasts movie. He has been replaced by Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen. (KL/WNWC/LOT)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on the reconsideration of the libel suit.

Must Read: Pixar Has As Many Villains As It Has Heroes – From Syndrome, Lots-O’-Huggin’ Bear To Charles Muntz, 5 Best ‘Bad Guys’ Of The Pixarverse!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube