When we think of Pixar characters, the ones that come to our mind are without a doubt heroes like Mr Incredible, Elastic Girl, Buzz Lightyear, Sheriff Woody, Carl, Remy and more. But as much as they have heroes – and superheroes – they even have antagonists.

Advertisement

When you think of it, I’m sure at least 2 Pixar villain names have already popped in your mind. So today, not celebrating the heroes of the animation studio, we bring you some of the best ‘bad guys’ from their movies. From Syndrome and Lots-O’-Huggin’ Bear to Charles Muntz and more – check them out!

Ernesto De La Cruz (Coco)

Ernesto de la Cruz, voiced by Benjamin Bratt, is one of the most famous musicians in Mexico’s history. Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) idolizes him and wants to follow in his footsteps when his family objects to his love for art. Learning that he may be related to him, Miguel adorns him even more.

Advertisement

When Miguel lands in the Land of the Dead, and after a series of adventures with his actual freat grandfather, he learns de la Cruz is a crook who not only stole songs from his childhood friend Héctor (Gael García Bernal) but even murdered him to promote his career and steal fame. We have to say he is one of the worst Pixar villains ever.

Charles Muntz (Up)

Charles Muntz from Up has a complicated past that cumulates into him becoming the antagonist of the Pixar movie. Voiced by Christopher Plummer, this Pixar character is described as a renowned explorer who claims to have discovered a species of a giant bird and is a young Carl Fredrickson (Ed Asner) & Ellie (Elizabeth Docter).

After finally deciding to embark on his anticipated journey, Carl discovers that Muntz is so stuck on his mission to track down the legendary bird that he is willing to do whatever it takes to succeed, even if it’s wrong.

Lots-O’-Huggin’ Bear (Toy Story 3)

When you think of toys, they’re no way of thinking of them as villains – unless you spend too much time playing with them and your mom punished you. But Pixar’s 2010 Toy Story 3 introduced us to Lots-O’-Huggin’ Bear, aka Lotso. Voiced by Ned Beatty, this Pixar character is a plush, hot pink teddy bear with a big plum nose and a Southern accent, who uses a wooden toy mallet as an assistive cane.

He is the leader of the toys at the Sunnyside Daycare centre, who acts like a kind-hearted, wise caretaker but is, in fact, a ruthless prison warden. Well, seeing his true colours – courtesy Woody, he is overthrown by the other toys into a dumpster. But why was he like that? Well, he still harboured resentment for being left behind by his owner

Syndrome (The Incredibles)

The biggest villain in Pixar’s 2014 The Incredibles is, without a doubt, Syndrome, overpowering the likes of Mirage and the Bomb Voyage. First shown to us as a diehard fan of Mr Incredible, we see him take on IncrediBoy to follow in his idol’s footsteps.

But when he is shouted at, he feels betrayed and embarks on a journey to take down all the superheroes, especially his idol. With his scientific inventions and snappy personality, the character voiced by Jason Lee enhances himself becoming a supervillain in disguise as he tries to take down the Incredibles. Besides giving him a good back story, his one-liners make him one of the best Pixar villains.

Evelyn Deavor (Incredibles 2)

Just like Syndrome developed a hatred for superheroes in The Incredibles, Evelyn Deavor took wanted to take down those with extra-ordinary powers because of something in her past. Introduced to us as Winston’s (Bob Odenkirk)younger sister, the character voiced by Catherine Keener is a technological genius who has always been able to solve any problem that comes her way.

It is later revealed that this Pixar ‘wolf-in-sheep’s-clothing’ is ‘Screenslaver’ a maniac with a plan to brainwash all other superheroes. But why does she want to do that? Well, she holds them responsible for her parents’ death as despite her father calling them for help, they were there to come to their rescue.

Must Read: Tiger Woods Returns Home From The Hospital Three Weeks After Horrifying Car Crash

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube