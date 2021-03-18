Drew McIntyre is back in news for breaking protocol. During Wrestlemania 36 too, the Scottish Psychopath was in the headlines for doing what’s not permitted by WWE’s rule book (read here). A similar thing happened during RAW’s last episode.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For those who aren’t aware, WWE, specifically Vince McMahon, has imposed a ban on the thigh-slapping practice. It’s a practice that was done by wrestlers while kicking the opponent to create an impactful sound. In the last few weeks, we have learnt how serious promotion is regarding their policy for thigh-slapping. But seems like Drew just forgot it!

On last Monday Night RAW’s episode, Drew McIntyre broke the protocol not once but twice. He gave a taste of claymore city to The Miz and WWE champion, Bobby Lashley. It’s being said that Drew didn’t use thigh slap for his first claymore of the night. But reportedly, the footage says that Drew did use the move but not that profoundly.

Let’s see how Vince McMahon reacts to this move by Drew McIntyre.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Psychopath has been officially booked as a challenger to Bobby Lashley for Wrestlemania 37. He’ll be fighting for the WWE championship on the grandest stage of pro-wrestling. This announcement has ruled out the much-speculated comeback of the beast incarnate, Brock Lesnar. As of now, there are mixed reactions amongst fans regarding the booking.

It will be interesting to see how the storyline between Bobby Lashley and McIntyre’s takes shape, especially after Fastlane.

Meanwhile, Wrestlemania 37 is slated to take place on 10th and 11th April 2021 at 7 E/4 P. As we’ll be back to live audience tradition after an empty arena at Wrestlemania 36, WWE is planning to rope in permission for as many attendees as possible.

Must Read: FRIENDS: A Turkey On Her Head To Every Time She Said, “I Know” – 8 Times Courteney Cox’s Monica Geller Had Us Rolling On The Floor With Laughter



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube