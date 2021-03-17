Katie Price's Kids Have Given Her A Drugs Ultimatum, "We Are Never Going To Speak To You Again"

Katie Price’s children have given her an ultimatum if she takes cocaine again.

The British reality star – mum to Harvey, 18, Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, Jett, seven, and Bunny, six – has revealed her children have vowed to cut her out of their life if she takes the class A drug again after she previously turned to drugs and drink when she was going through a difficult time personally.

“My kids thought I had lost the plot and was partying,” Katie Price told The Sun newspaper. “They didn’t realise it was me breaking down trying to block things out – they needed to know the truth. All the kids say that I am so much better now. But they say, ‘Mum if you ever get back to how you were, we are never going to speak to you again.’ I tell them they never have to worry because I wouldn’t go back there.”

And Katie Price admits her kids are one of her biggest motivations not to return to her past life.

“They are so strong and I love that because it makes me think that I wouldn’t hurt them,” Katie added. “Junior didn’t understand at the time but he looks back and says he feels bad because he realises more about mental health and what I was going through. He says he wishes he could have spoken up.

“I think in the past year and a half mental health has been spoken about much more. I am now able to tell them that the reason that I did coke was to block things out. I’ve explained to him it wasn’t because I wanted to do it. I just couldn’t see any light at the end of the tunnel and now he understands it. It’s just a build up of stuff … Everyone has a breaking point and I did.”

Katie Price also insisted she is clean now after checking herself into The Priory rehab centre.

“I haven’t drank and I definitely wouldn’t do the coke again. I will do drug tests again so nobody can ever accuse me of anything again too,” Katie Price said firmly. (SVB/BAN/DMC)

