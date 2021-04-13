Godzilla vs Kong is enjoying a stupendous run globally and has emerged as the best earner during the COVID-19 pandemic era. In the meantime, the magnum opus has crossed the box office collections of Tenet.

Yes, you read that right! The Monster saga has crossed the domestic lifetime of Christopher Nolan’s film. The John David Washington and Robert Pattinson starrer had made $58.4 million in the domestic market. Surpassing the numbers, Godzilla vs Kong now stands at a total of $70 million (till 11th April).

The film has completed two weeks theatrical run.

Godzilla vs Kong debuted at the US box office on 31st March and people there have welcomed it with open arms. In the first 3 days, the film put up a total of $27.9 million at the US box office. Trade experts expected the film to cross the $42 million mark during the extended weekend (as the film released on Wednesday), but the actual collections left everyone in a sweet shock.

In the first 5 days, the film put up a sum of $48.5 million. Such a number made it the biggest opening weekend collection for the US box office during the COVID situation. Gal Gadot‘s Wonder Woman 1984 had made $16.7 million during its first 3 days, and it was the biggest start till now.

Meanwhile, recently director Adam Wingard opened up about his initial reaction to Warner Bros announcing a hybrid release plan for its slate. He said it did hurt him initially.

In an interview with Deadline, Adam Wingard said, “If you’d asked me in December, it would have been a different answer. The day HBO Max surprised all of us, it was December 3, my birthday. Here I am, going out of town to celebrate, and I get a text from my agent, Dan Rabinow. Immediately incoming: the announcement that all WarnerMedia titles are going to HBO Max. I was like, ‘What the hell?’”

