Having a hard time-fighting Monday blues? Well, we feel you. And so we thought why not write something for y’all that will lift your spirits and help you get through the day. Umm, how about Justin Bieber songs? The 27-year-old pop star is incredibly talented and has given us some of the biggest chartbusters in recent years.

Today, we bring you his 5 best songs from his singing career that we thought might help you get over the blues.

Now, it was really difficult to choose the best 5 Justin Bieber songs over the rest because all his songs are unique in their own way and although it was a difficult choice, we still made a list for you. So, enjoy!

Peaches –

This is the latest song that Justin Bieber has released and it’s going crazy viral on the internet. From his wife Hailey Bieber starting a makeup challenge on the song on Tik Tok to netizens making reels for Instagram, Peaches has got a peppy vibe and can lift your mood instantly.

Yummy –

Want to make your Monday yummy? What better song than Justin’s Yummy to start the day. The pop star released the song last year from his album ‘Changes’ and was an instant hit among the fans. Since we all can’t go out because of the global pandemic and increase in COVID cases, might as well order a pizza, pour some wine and play Yummy in the background. And yes, you can totally give yourself a break on Monday with some wine.

Sorry –

Wanted to apologise to someone from a long time ago and still haven’t figured out how to do it? Well, send Justin Bieber’s ‘Sorry’ to the person and just talk it out because that’s what Monday’s are for. Forgive and forget, isn’t it? So, send that drafted message now with a song and we are sure, the response will be positive.

Despacito –

Despacito by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee is one of the most viewed videos on YouTube. The singers later collaborated with Justin for their superhit viral track and it became a massive success. The song in itself has a very positive vibe and if you’re having a bit of a rough day, play it RIGHT NOW.

Baby –

How can our list not have Justin Bieber’s song ‘Baby’? This is the song that changed his entire career and made him a popular pop star. This song never gets old. Released eleven years ago, we all still trip on this gem of a song and of course, Ludacris’ crazy rap sets the whole mood to the next level.

Tell us your favourite Justin Bieber song in the comments below.

