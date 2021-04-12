Vin Diesel, who is currently spending quite some time in the Dominican Republic, has reportedly gotten off to a rocky start with his temporary neighbours. The actor, who is in the country owing to the shooting schedule of Fast & Furious 9, has received a complaint about his aggressive security detail.

Advertisement

A resident of the community took it upon himself to bring the problems they are facing to the 53-year-old actor attention. His temporary next-door neighbour noted the inconveniences his 12 guards security team has been causing during a recent outing. Scroll below and have a look at some excerpts from the letter.

Advertisement

In a letter obtained by TMZ, Vin Diesel’s neighbour in the Dominican Republic wrote him a letter. The letter read, “For a few weeks I have personally witnessed and heard from fellow homeowners the unprecedented and abusive display of your security people around our homes and beach. Interrogating us, blocking our street with five or six SUV’s. Stopping residents while walking when you ride your bicycle.”

The letter to Vin Diesel further read, “In over ten years the homeowners in Fundadores Juanillo Beach have never endured and suffered such absurd comportment by anyone renting a home in our very small, private and very secure community.”

Adding that all the residence hail from major cities from across the world like London, Madrid, Monaco, Rome and New York, Diesel’s Dominican Republic neighbour added, “You should know that you are visiting a community where no one is a threat to you, or anyone else that visits us.” It also stated that The Dominican Republic “is a wonderful country and we live in a friendly and peaceful community.”

Extending an olive branch, of sorts, Vin Diesel’s Dominican Republic neighbour wrote, “I am writing this note confident that you must not be aware of this situation that does not damage your security team of twelve guards, but only you.” The note concluded by saying, “Trusting that now that you are aware of the irregular and absurd practices created by your guards that you will promptly act to remedy it.”

For the unversed, Diesel has been going to the Dominican Republic for the past two decades. Sources close to the actor revealed that the actor had good experiences with the locals thus far. Talking about the recent incident, they claimed that Vin’s Easter ride had so much security because his family was with him. The source also revealed that Vin and his kids were riding bikes and handing out Easter baskets to workers in the community on that Sunday.

Check out this pic of Vin Diesel with his kids on bicycles here:

Must Read: ‘Batman’ Ben Affleck To Give Up His Cape After Ezra Miller’s The Flash?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube