Last year, a Tik Tok video featuring a former waitress Julia Carolan went viral like crazy all over the internet. She had rated celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner and others, depending upon their behaviour.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the former waitress had praised Gigi and Bella Hadid 10 on 10 due to their extremely polite and friendly behaviour. She had shared it based on her personal interactions with the aforementioned celebs. To everyone’s surprise, Julie didn’t have a good experience with Hailey and pointed out her rude behaviour. She had rated her 3.5 out of 10.

Advertisement

Now, Hailey Bieber has opened up on Julia Carolan’s video. While speaking with Dr Jessica Clemons on her YouTube channel, Hailey said, “When I saw her video I was so upset. There’s never an excuse for being rude. I felt bad that that was her experience with me. You never know what someone’s going through. I remember going through times in my life where I was so sad, so heartbroken, that like engaging with people felt hard for me.”

Hailey Bieber regrets how she made Julia Carolan feel but asserted on improving herself each day.

“I wished that that wasn’t her experience with me. I wish I didn’t act that way towards her. I’m a human and I made a mistake and I acted in a way that was out of character for me. I acted in a way that I don’t want to be. I’m trying to do better every single day. I want to continue to grow as a person,” Hailey added.

Check out the video below:

Must Read: Mrs World 2020 Caroline Jurie Arrested Over Snatching & Hurting Mrs Sri Lanka 2021 Pushpika De Silva



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube