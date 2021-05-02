Back in the early 2000s, The Batman fame Ben Affleck and our very own pop icon Jennifer Lopez were a thing and were completely in love with each other. Not to forget they parted ways in 2004 after delaying their wedding just a few days before the D-day in 2003. Now, if the reports are to go by, Affleck, who has always maintained a cordial relationship with Lopez, was once again spotted visiting her, after her most recent split.

It wasn’t any less of a shock most recently when Jennifer Lopez announced her split with Alex Rodriguez. The two were known for their forever cryptic PDA and had even developed a fanbase for the same. But they made it official that they are no longer together. Turns out the diva has found refuge in her ex-lover again. Read on to know everything about the same.

As per the People Magazine, Ben Affleck was spotted visiting ex Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles. There is no update about the purpose of the visit, but just his presence in the vicinity has made the world curious. Meanwhile talking to the magazine, a source close to both the stars has said that they have always been friends and will continue to be. “They are friends. They have always been friends and they have seen each other through the years,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the two have shared the most cordial of the relationships even after the breakup. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez always have good things to say about each other. As per the same portal, Affleck had once opened up how the media gaze was negative towards Lopez when their relationship hit rock bottom.

Ben Affleck said, “People were so f****** mean about her sexist, racist. Ugly, vicious s*** was written about her in ways that if you wrote it now you would literally be fired for saying those things you said,” Affleck said during the podcast. “Now it’s like, she’s lionized and respected for the work she did, where she came from, what she accomplished as well she f***** should be!”

“I would say you have a better shot, coming from the Bronx, of ending up as like [Justice Sonia] Sotomayor on the Supreme Court than you do of having Jennifer Lopez’s career and being who she is at 50 years old today,” Ben added.

