Marvel Cinematic Universe is ever-expanding, and Phase 4 is ambitious and huge. One of the projects that have managed to grab the maximum frenzy is Taika Waititi’s Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Love And Thunder. But while the cast of the film is already star-studded, did we just spot Oscar-nominated actor Sacha Baron Cohen with them?

Well, yes. Knowing how much of a pleasant personality Taika Waititi is, the sets and everything around Thor: Love And Thunder is one big party. Just like the previous cast members who were spotted on one of the outings, the paparazzi has now seen Sacha Baron Cohen and his wife Isla Fisher on a lunch spree with the team, and the Internet wants to know if either of the couples is a part of the film. Below is all you need to know.

Thor: Love And Thunder is being shot in Australia right now. The cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Russell Crowe, Natalie Portman and ensemble. Out of the many lunch dates that the cast is continuously spotted in Australia on, one has Bale and Crowe joined by Sacha Baron Cohen and wife Isla Fisher. They were later joined by Rita Ora.

For the unversed, it is being said that Rita Ora and Thor: Love And Thunder director Taika Waititi are in a relationship now. Ora is shooting for The Voice in the country. However, it is Sacha’s presence that has left the Internet curious to know if he is the film. The fact the Russell Crowe was also spotted on lunch with the cast members before he was confirmed to be a part of the film, has raised the hopes more.

Only time will tell if Sacha Baron Cohen joins Thor: Love And Thunder. Meanwhile, a couple of days back it was said Henry Cavill might also be a part of the film and may play Hercules. Too many Speculations that are waiting for confirmations. Till then, stay tuned to Koimoi for everything from the entertainment world.

