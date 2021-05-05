We all know that India is in the middle of a major pandemic. Our health systems have crashed, and the number of deaths and people testing positive for the coronavirus is increasing day by day. We are in dire need of oxygen cylinders and other medical equipment. In all this, many people from the film fraternity have come ahead in support of the needy. Salman Khan’s upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will play a pivotal role in helping people affected by the pandemic.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE), a leading Global Content Company, along with Salman Khan Films (SKF), have pledged to provide support towards Covid relief work across the Nation. They have pledged to donate essential medical equipment ranging from oxygen cylinders, concentrators and ventilators.

According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, this support is planned from the revenues garnered from the multi-platform release of the much-awaited Salman Khan film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on 13th May 2021. ZEE and SKF have partnered with India’s largest and most trusted donation platform – GiveIndia, to activate the much-required relief efforts.

Our medical system needs major support, and Salman Khan is indirectly turning out to be a messiah for them. The revenue generated from Radhe’s multi-format release across theatres, ZEE’s pay per view service – ZEEPlex and India’s leading OTT platform – ZEE5, will assist GiveIndia in procuring the mentioned essential medical supplies to support the healthcare system. ZEE and SKF will also work towards providing support to the families of daily wage earners who are an integral part of the overall media and entertainment ecosystem.

Commenting on this noble step, the company’s spokesperson said, “The Nation is going through an extremely challenging situation, and as a responsible corporate, ZEE stays committed towards taking all the necessary steps to strengthen the fight against Covid-19. At ZEE, we believe in not only providing extraordinary entertainment to our viewers, but also going beyond the business to undertake meaningful and focused efforts to drive positive change across the Country. We sincerely hope that the support from the release of the film will help amplify the resources to provide vital relief efforts to people affected by the pandemic.”

Salman Khan Films’ spokesperson added, “We are glad to be a part of this noble initiative, to contribute our bit towards the Nation’s fight against Covid-19. Since last year, we have been consistent in our efforts towards fighting Covid-19, since this unprecedented crisis struck our country and the world. Very importantly, we have also come to realise that holding up the release of a pre-shot film may not help us in any way but using its proceeds towards fighting the pandemic is a more suitable and pragmatic approach. Radhe’s release on ZEE5 and ZeePlex will empower us to contribute more in these extremely difficult times.”

