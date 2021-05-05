Salman Khan is an angel for many when it comes to helping the needy in times of crisis. The current situation of our country is not hidden from anyone. We are at the moment in the middle of a major COVID-19 pandemic, and our health system has nearly crashed. We are in dire need of oxygen cylinders and other medical equipment. The Radhe star has once again come ahead to help an 18-year-old boy from Karnataka.

Khan has been providing food, medical equipment and oxygen cylinders to frontline workers, including BMC, doctors and police personnel across the city. But this time, he extended his support to a boy from Karnataka. Keep reading further to get all the details about the same.

According to reports in Times Of India, an 18-year-old boy from Karnataka sought financial help after his father succumbed to COVID-19. Sharing more information, Yuva Sena leader Rahul S Kanal, who is working in collaboration with the superstar, revealed that they had provided ration and educational equipment to the young boy. He also added that they would be there for him and provide whatever is needed for his betterment.

Kanal further elaborated that Salman Khan has told them to go out and be there for every human in need. The actor is also aware of every fan club devoted to him, every request that comes his way, and the ones they are providing aid to.

That is really great, isn’t it?

Salman Khan has reportedly helped about 5000 frontline workers by providing them with food and essentials. In Indore, about 180 blood plasma donations have been made by members of Salman’s fan clubs. We really hope that more and more actors come forward and extend their support to the needy.

