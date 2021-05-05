Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is one of the most anticipated films in Bollywood right now. The trailer that hit shores recently opened to some mixed response. Talking about the same now is Arjun Kanungo who is also a part of the film. The singer-composer-actor advices people to not judge the final product just by the trailer of the trailer. He even talks about the action.

Arjun Kanungo is making his big Bollywood debut with Salman’s Radhe that also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani. Kanungo joined Koimoi for an exclusive chat and got candid about the criticism that the trailer of the film is receiving. He also expressed that the action in the film is going to be top-notch. Below is all you need to know about the same.

When asked about the trolls and comments under the Radhe trailer, and if he reads them, Arjun Kanungo said, “I read everything. I believe that you shouldn’t shy away from the bad, just because it is uncomfortable. See, I haven’t seen the film, so I can’t comment on how good or bad the film is. Because I haven’t seen the film, it is very difficult for me to comment on the trailer because we saw a first cut, which was very raw. We just saw all the scene back to back. It wasn’t like an edit. We saw it because we had to dub our parts. So I have not seen the final cut, I haven’t seen the VFX. Everything was green screen when I saw it.”

Further, Arjun Kanungo added how people will be surprised to see the action. He said, “I think people are going to be surprised by how explosive the action is going to be for sure. It’s state of the art kind of action that they have done in couple of scenes. I think the story is great, it has got some phenomenal acting performances. For me a stand out apart from Salman sir in this film is Randeep Hooda. The kind of charisma that he has as a villain is incredible. I got to learn so much to learn from him while doing this film.”

Arjun Kanungo added, “Yeah, I think people are going to be surprised by the film. What they thought about it and what it actually is. I can’t comment on the trailer. I saw some comments and I saw what’s happening around it. I mean it’s a trailer, it’s like judging a book by its cover. You have to see the film and then decide. If you don’t like it after that, then that’s fair.”

