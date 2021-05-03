Radhe is just 10 days away from hitting screens and it’s a wait of over a year that will come to end. It features a hit jodi of Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda which has entertained us in Kick and Sultan. They are collaborating for the third time and needless to say, expectations are sky-high.

Just like Kick, we will witness a cat and mouse chase between Randeep and Salman in Radhe. But this time, the roles are changed, with Salman reprising his much-loved avatar of Wanted. Expect lots of punches, kicks and much more!

Speaking of one particular fight scene in Radhe, Randeep Hooda opened up to Mid Day that he and Salman Khan didn’t rehearse for it. The scene about which he made revelation is a washroom fight sequence (the one which we saw in the trailer). “The washroom fight sequence between Salman and me was imagined by Prabhu sir (Prabhudheva) and Korean action director Myeong Haeng Heo on the spot. We did not rehearse,” he shared.

Randeep Hooda further added that shooting the scene was a bit difficult due to the surroundings. “It was difficult to perform as the place was surrounded by the glass; there was water all over and the floor was slippery. But we completed the scene without major injury,” he added. He also praised Prabhudheva for his creativity and spontaneity.

Meanwhile, Radhe is set to release in theatres, on OTT and DTH platforms on 13th May 2021, on the occasion of Ramazan Eid. It also stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The film is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production.

