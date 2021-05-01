Salman Khan has a good line up for films in the coming future. One of the many is his collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala after 7 years, titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The movie had been in the new for various reasons, but was missing from the limelight for months now. If the latest reports are to go by, the film is going through a title change.

Yes, you read that right. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde in lead roles, also has Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal in pivotal roles. Backed by Sajid, the film is to be directed by Farhad Samji. As per the latest dash of grapevine the team is now contemplating a title change of the film. They want to stay away from being misunderstood, and below is all you need to know about the same.

It is being said that Sajid Nadiadwala, Salman Khan and Farhad Samji are brainstorming for a new title and will be changing the original one. Talking about the same to Bollywood Hungama, a source said, “The real reason to change the title is to avoid any sort of controversy around the film’s release. Both Salman and Sajid respect all religions, however, didn’t want anyone to misconstrue their title Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali as something that makes fun of two festivals. Hence, the hunt is now on for a fresh title.”

Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is film about a family that believes in the oneness of god. The source further spoke about the film’s resemblance with Khan’s real life family. “His father is Muslim. His mother is Hindu. Helen Aunty is a Catholic. Salman’s family is a living example of communal amity. The film’s plot will be similar. It will portray the ups and downs in a family which celebrates both Eid and Diwali with equal fervour.”

“It will be Salman Khan’s homage to the enduring spirit of oneness and brotherhood, a counterpoint to the currently vitiated atmosphere in the country. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will take the cinematic experience back to the days of films like Yash Chopra’s Dharmputra and Dhool Ka Phool. It addresses the issue of Hindu-Muslim amity” added the source.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is set to go on floors in September after Salman Khan has wrapped up Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Manish Sharma. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

